It's official! Black Panther is still the movie of the people.

Avengers: Infinity War may be kicking butt and taking names at the box office now, but it was Black Panther that ran away with all the love at the MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations this week.

The film‚ which sparked a mini-cultural revolution and smashed box office records, looks like it will have a massive night at the awards‚ with seven nominations

The film got nods in the Best Movie and Best On-Screen Team categories‚ while lead actor Chadwick Boseman is nominated for Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero.