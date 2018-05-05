Kind deeds earn guardian angel trip of a lifetime

Stepping in as a “surrogate mom” to a teen in need came naturally to Jane Madwara, but never in her wildest dreams did she believe her kindness would one day be repaid with the trip of a lifetime.

Earlier this month the 77-year-old Madwara swapped her modest Motherwell home for a cruise liner, becoming the first member in her family to travel abroad.

Madwara was taken along to Singapore and Thailand by former neighbour Fundiswa Ngxasheka after Ngxasheka had won the trip through her workplace, IFA marketing company.

Ngxasheka, 30, said she chose Madwara to accompany her to thank her for being “a guardian angel” when she had no one to turn to.

Ngxasheka and her husband Mzingisi, 33, both won a trip abroad on the cruise liner, with Mzingisi taking his mother along with him.

“She [Madwara] had to come along with me, just to thank her for everything she did for me, Ngxasheka said. Madwara had “always played a mother role in my life”, she said. More so when Ngxasheka’s father died in 2005 and her mother in 2007. Initially Madwara was a little sceptical about flying.

“When I received the news that I was going overseas I was over the moon, until a day before we left the country.”

She said as the day of departure drew closer, she had been worried she might not make it to Singapore as she thought she might die of panic on the plane.

“I was scared and a day before we left I went to see a doctor for a check-up and I was told my blood pressure was normal, I must just relax.

“I was concerned about my age. I was thinking that I would die up there. When I saw the plane, I was terrified and excited at the same time,” she said.

When they landed in Singapore, they boarded their cruise ship.

“I was spoilt like a baby. Everything I wanted I’d get it. I was eating and drinking whatever I felt like.

“The cruise had everything we needed and more. I felt like I was from the royal family,” she added.

“It was the first time in my life that I had travelled overseas. Even in my family no one has ever gone to where I’ve been.

Madwara said she had always loved Ngxasheka as her as her own.

“I remember every day when I would come from work she would be waiting for me and would run towards me because I always had treats for her.

“In her difficulties in life I never abandoned her. I was always there for her as my own child. I raised her and now I’m looking after her two children,” she said.

“I am so proud of Fundiswa. Indeed I raised her well. She is a grown-up woman now with a husband and children – with everything,” she said.