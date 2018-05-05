A wreath for her brother in bloody street

Holding her head in her hands, Chantelle Redgard wept quietly yesterday as she stood less than a metre from the large blood stain that marks the spot in a Port Elizabeth street where two pitbulls savagely attacked and killed her brother late on Monday night.

Redgard, who has now lost all of her immediate family, was standing in Magnolia Street in Algoa Park where about 40 neighbours, friends and work colleagues had gathered to lay a wreath and pay their respects to 27-year-old Ruan Redgard.

He was attacked by the two dogs, along with David Wilken, 53, about 50m from the property where both men lived in a boarding house, shortly after 10pm on Monday.

Wilken, who is recovering from the attack in Livingstone Hospital where he yesterday underwent an operation to repair his arm, rushed to Redgard’s aid after the two dogs – which were subsequently put down by the police – had escaped from their own yard in nearby Whyteleaf Drive.

Redgard, who was employed as a welder at Truckbodies in Struandale, was hailed by his former colleagues as a friendly man who “never fought with anyone”.

“Ruan was a people’s person. We always joked about the colour of his hair, which he kept changing. He never fought with anyone, he was always friendly with everyone,” pastor and former colleague Adam Lombard told the gathering.