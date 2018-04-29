Plastic fantastic: turning caps into desks

Nine desks and 36 chairs made of the caps and labels of plastic bottles were donated to Lake Farm Centre in Port Elizabeth this week by recycling company Extrupet.

Extrupet, a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and High- density polyethylene bottle-recycling company, joined forces with Petco, the industry body responsible for PET recycling, and the Kenton-based African Marine Waste Network, to donate the furniture.

Janine Basson, stakeholder relations manager for Petco, highlighted the important role partnership initiatives play in sustainable waste management.

“At Petco, we believe that plastic bottles are not trash; when they are recycled, they are made into new bottles for water or beverages or recycled into new and useful products such as polyester fibre for duvets and pillows, or jeans and T-shirts,” she said.

“Similarly, the manufacture of these desks from recycled bottle tops and labels demonstrates that, when there is an end-use for recycled plastic, we can ensure it is kept out of our environment and within the circular economy.”

African Marine Waste Network director Dr Tony Ribbink said he was heartened by the proactive approach being taken by key players in the plastics industry.

“Petco and Extrupet are taking a leadership role in conservation and community support. They are helping to keep plastic out of the ocean, and putting it to good use on land instead,” he said.

The donation to Lake Farm went a long way to benefit the centre’s literacy programme, said volunteer Marjorie Moore.

“The [literacy] classes instill a sense of pride and self-worth and promote independence and life skills while developing healthy attitudes.

“Having proper desks and chairs creates more of a classroom environment and enables more people with disabilities to join classes.”

A further benefit, Moore said, was that the donated furniture was comfortable, yet also virtually indestructible, making it long-lasting.

Joint managing director of Extrupet Chandru Wadhwani said the company was thrilled to be able to support the initiative.

“Given the severe shortage of desks in South Africa and many other parts of the world, and with prevailing issues of deforestation, there was a pressing need for alternative resources to be tapped,” Wadhwani said.

Last year, Petco announced that its member companies had recycled 22% more post-consumer bottles in 2016, pushing its yearly PET recycling rate from 52% in 2015 to 55% in 2016.

“Two-billion PET bottles were collected for recycling across South Africa during the course of 2016, creating some 62 000 income opportunities for small and microcollectors, and changing their lives and those of their families in immeasurable ways,” Petco CEO Cheri Scholtz said at the time.

The 2016 recycling rate of 55% in South Africa was comparable to international PET recycling rates, with the US rate of post-consumer PET recycling cited at around 30% and the European average rates at around 59% for the same period.