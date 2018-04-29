Jealous ex stabs former girlfriends lover

A jealous ex-boyfriend became frantic and fatally attacked a man on seeing him walking with his ex girlfriend in St Francis Bay on Saturday. .

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli said that it is alleged that the deceased, Bongani Magqaza, 41, was walking with his girlfriend at Makriel Street, Sea Vista in St Francis Bay around 7:30pm when a suspect attacked and fatally stabbed him in the upper body.

"The girlfriend has confirmed that the deceased was attacked and stabbed by her former lover. " Nkohli said.

"The suspect is still at large, but his arrest is imminent," he said.