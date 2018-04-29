Ellis Street residents want to be part of MBDA recreation

Across Upper Valley Road from Ellis Street, under that big old wild tree, that’s where a bakery used to stand.

It was knocked down long ago, but you can still see its foundations.

And across there where a mural has been painted on that crumbling wall under the cliff beneath that townhouse complex – there was a fish shop there.

With delight, Chantel Jacobs points out these invisible landmarks from the doorway of her mother’s threadbare home in Ellis Street, before sitting down again inside to talk about the past and the future.

Although she is only 34, she grew up surrounded by the memories and remnants of old South End, she said.

“We had some family friends from Arcadia who had lived near us before I was born, and then they had to move away because they were coloured. I remember how upset my Grandpa Kleinjan was even after all the years.

“He spoke about old South End a lot, how it was and what happened, and he used to show us photos.”

She said she felt excited about the plans of the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) to recreate the suburb with its colourful mix of cultures and community and strong character of self-sufficiency.

“Most of all, I would love to have an affordable creche close by. There are so many little ones here and there is a crying need.”