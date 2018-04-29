Ellis Street residents want to be part of MBDA recreation
Across Upper Valley Road from Ellis Street, under that big old wild tree, that’s where a bakery used to stand.
It was knocked down long ago, but you can still see its foundations.
And across there where a mural has been painted on that crumbling wall under the cliff beneath that townhouse complex – there was a fish shop there.
With delight, Chantel Jacobs points out these invisible landmarks from the doorway of her mother’s threadbare home in Ellis Street, before sitting down again inside to talk about the past and the future.
Although she is only 34, she grew up surrounded by the memories and remnants of old South End, she said.
“We had some family friends from Arcadia who had lived near us before I was born, and then they had to move away because they were coloured. I remember how upset my Grandpa Kleinjan was even after all the years.
“He spoke about old South End a lot, how it was and what happened, and he used to show us photos.”
She said she felt excited about the plans of the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) to recreate the suburb with its colourful mix of cultures and community and strong character of self-sufficiency.
“Most of all, I would love to have an affordable creche close by. There are so many little ones here and there is a crying need.”
There are in fact 23 children in the nine two-room homes, built in the mid-1920s, that make up the little sliver of municipal housing on the corner of Ellis Street and Upper Valley Road.
Most of the adults, a multi-hued collection of working-class folk, are unemployed.
Jacobs said they lived on disability and pension grants and part-time jobs and making ends meet was tough.
The MBDA’s plan is to start with fixing up these houses and then to facilitate the development of new housing on the south side of Upper Valley Road all the way up to Webber Street. The aim is to reconcile the grim injustice of the 1968 to 1973 South End forced removals and to encourage the entry of communities formerly marginalised by racial and economic factors.
The project would reclaim some of the historic streets of old South End, presently submerged beneath rubble and alien brush, and would include places to play and work, the agency said in a presentation this week.
Jacobs’s mother, Marilyn Victor, 68, who has lived in Ellis Street for 30 years, said they were pleased to hear about the MBDA’s intention of renovating the dilapidated houses.
“There are so many holes in my roof, when it rains you may as well be outside.
“There are holes in the floor under that cupboard there and none of us have geysers. So improvements would be very welcome.”
The residents were jittery, however, that with the renovation would come imposition of rent which they could not afford and which they had not had to pay up until now, she said.
“We would like it if they spoke more to us instead of just standing on the corner speaking to one another.”
South End Museum vice-chairman Clive Felix said the museum was happy that the Ellis Street homes were being renovated and the hope was that in the long run, ownership would be transferred to the residents to give them security.
“The development of social housing is long overdue and it will create opportunities for people to live closer to their place of work.”
He said the museum was happy with the structural job being done in St Mary’s Cemetery, where erosion is being stabilised around St Peter’s Church and a walkway is due to be constructed. It was vital, however, that old South Enders should have input into the content of the supporting information boards and apps which were developed around this site, he said.
“We are waiting for the MBDA to formalise its relationship with the museum, so we can be sure that these inputs – when they are made – are considered seriously.”
The agency has completed a broad paved walkway behind the Old Post Office, which will connect to a stylish pedestrian bridge over the Baakens River and then across Valley Road to the Black Steps – famous thoroughfare, so the story goes, for secret romantic trysts and activists fleeing from the apartheid police.
The steps are overgrown and uneven now, but the massive flanking stone wall provides a sense of timelessness, and the view at the top – across St Peter’s to the harbour and Algoa Bay beyond – a glimpse of abounding possibility.