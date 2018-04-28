The South African Federation of Trade Unions staged a nationwide strike on Wednesday in protest against legislation to implement the minimum wage, arguing that it was set too low and would, in fact, entrench poverty.

Addressing the accusations, Ramaphosa said people who argued that the starting minimum wage of R20 an hour was not a living wage, and that it would not end inequality, were correct.

“But what the national minimum wage does provide is a firm and unassailable foundation – which is agreed to by all social partners – from which to advance the struggle for a living wage.”

Ramaphosa told the Freedom Day crowd the duty of the government was to direct all the country’s resources to conquer poverty‚ joblessness‚ racial hatred‚ anarchy‚ violence and lawlessness‚ illiteracy and idleness.

By doing so‚ South Africa would be on a path of growth‚ development and lasting freedom.

On this day 24 years ago‚ South Africans were for the first time able to exercise their right to vote as equals before the law and this marked an opportunity to build a better life for all through the democratic Constitution and progressive laws.

Great progress had been made‚ said Ramaphosa‚ but despite the improvement in the lives of many – through better education‚ healthcare and basic services – much more remained to be done.

“So many of our people experience hunger‚ millions are still unemployed‚ many still do not have houses‚ electricity or even clean water.”

He said the country needed to create broader economic opportunities if it was to end poverty.

“We need to grow our economy and create decent work. We need to attract investment on a much greater scale and we need to improve the education and skills of our people.”

At the same time‚ the country needed to transform the ownership‚ control and management of the economy so that black South Africans and women were fully represented and benefited equally.

“In short‚ we need to intensify radical economic transformation.”

Ramaphosa said the country was embarking on a new investment drive that aimed to draw local and international investors into those parts of the economy that had the greatest potential for job creation.

“We are sending out four special envoys to meet potential investors in major centres across SA and across the world. We want to raise $100-billion [about R1.2-trillion] to create jobs.”

The government was working to make the economy more competitive and more attractive to investors.

“We are sustaining our massive investment in infrastructure‚ building roads‚ bridges‚ railway lines and ports‚ as well as schools‚ hospitals‚ colleges and clinics.”

He said the government was fixing state-owned enterprises to ensure they could meet essential social and economic needs more efficiently. And it was working to empower the youth through education‚ skills development and experience.

“This year‚ we have introduced free higher education for students from poor households‚ which will have a profound and lasting impact on the distribution of skills and opportunities in society.” – TimesLIVE