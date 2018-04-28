Google celebrated Freedom Day in South Africa with a special doodle dedicated to the historic day.

The doodle‚ on the search engine’s homepage‚ featured a waving South African flag between two king proteas‚ the national flower.

Google users who clicked on the doodle were led to a Google search with information about Freedom Day‚ which commemorates the first elections on April 27 1994 in which South Africans voted as equals after 300 years of colonialism and apartheid.

“While this national holiday is a celebration of the progress that has been made so far‚ it also serves as a reminder for South Africans to continue making steps towards unity and equality‚” Google wrote on their website.

“Today‚ we celebrate Freedom Day and the hard-earned progress that is continuously made throughout the country.”

The doodle received attention on social media. Western Cape premier Helen Zille tweeted a photo of the doodle and wrote: “Happy Freedom Day! Let’s keep freedoms alive – including the foundational ‘freedom of speech’.”

Last year an image of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika composer Enoch Mankayi Sontonga graced Google’s homepage on the day. – TimesLIVE