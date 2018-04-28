Akhona loves holding sway in men's game

Eastern Cape’s female Premier Soccer League referee Akhona Makalima wants to be the middle man and call the shots in one of South Africa’s biggest derbies one day.

She has set her sights on taking control of the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

But her the biggest dream is to officiate in the Women’s World Cup – and she believes hard work and determination will get her there.

Makalima has beaten the odds when it comes to women in football in the country, as currently the only female referee officiating in the PSL.

Born in Engculu village in Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape, the 30-year-old is also a Fifa-accredited referee.

Her previous international gig was the second leg of the African Women Cup of Nations qualifier between Uganda and Kenya early this month in Uganda.

Her career received a major boost last year when she was invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to attend the Referee Elite Women course which was held in Rabat, Morocco.

“Every referee dreams about going to the World Cup. I want to go to the World Cup.

“One day I would love to officiate the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. I am looking forward to that one,” the enthusiastic Makalima said.

The former Thunderbirds Ladies striker starting officiating in the Safa development structures in 2012 after hanging up her boots as a player. She made her way to the Premier League two years later.

At 24, when Makalima saw that her chances of making a name for herself as a soccer player were slim, it was a Safa Eastern Cape female referees course that gave her the lifeline.

“I started officiating under Chris Hani District in Queenstown. There was a development programme which Safa Eastern Cape ran. They were looking for female referees.

“The opportunity came for me to be a referee and I grabbed it with both hands, and here I am,” she said.

“I have always wanted to be in sport, particularly soccer. However, there is no development when it comes to women’s football in the Eastern Cape and there are not so many competitive games.

“So when you are 22 to 24 years old and still playing in the development structures, it means there is no future for you in football.”

Makalima has now been on the whistle for six years and says the experience has been blissful, but the job also came with many challenges.

“One of the biggest challenges would be passing the fitness test, if you are not used to it. And the other challenge is that people are not familiar with women referees in football.

“They would question your decision and question whether you are qualified or not, but the fact that you are there means you are qualified – PSL could not just place someone in charge of a game and that person is not qualified and examined.”

Although she is in a maledominated career and mostly surrounded by men who sometimes get up close when they do not agree with a referee’s ruling during play, Makalima said she was never intimidated.

“I stay cool and stand my ground. I do not compromise the law – if it is written in the book I must follow those guidelines. So as long as I am covered by the law I don’t feel the pressure.

“I am very strict and people know that, but I am very funloving at the same time.

“You must go out there and have fun and enjoy the game, but at the same time you must be strict and not compromise the law.”

Makalima was raised by her late grandfather, whom she refers to as “Tatomkhulu” Makalima, and said his teachings had played a big role in shaping her to be the person she is today.

“My grandfather was a priest, so I have that Christian background of where everything has to be done on time, discipline and sharing.

“There we about 25 grandchildren living under one roof, My grandmother passed away in 1993 and Tatomkhulu had to look after all of us. We didn’t have much growing up, so we had to share things.

“Tatomkhulu taught us to appreciate what we have, to be caring and to be forgiving.

“He has always believed in me, he believed there was something special about me.”

Makalima is an inspiration and a motivation to many young women in the football sector.

She would love to groom many women who also want to be match officials.