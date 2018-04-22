Fight dogs, two others put down

The two dogs in the sickening 13.5-second video that shows the pitbulls attacking one another in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas have been put down.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip said on his Facebook page: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the sad news that both dogs involved in the recent horrific dog fight were put to sleep.”

A further two dogs confiscated from the same suspects were also put down.

Animal welfare societies could not be reached late Friday afternoon to confirm the Facebook post.

The video of the dog fight, posted by Helenvale resident Allister Makomo, 34, enraged animal welfare bodies in the city.

One of the dogs, referred to as “Tiger” in the video, can be seen viciously shaking its opponent by the skin of its neck.

The injured dog was confiscated shortly after the fight in Helenvale.

Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) Port Elizabeth’s Linda-Louise Swain had earlier said the organisation understood the public’s frustration in demanding swift action, but it was vital to follow legal procedures.

“On [Thursday] enough information was gathered and a warrant was obtained to retrieve the dog in question and to arrest those involved.

“A joint task team, led by municipal law-enforcement officers and police, together with AACL and SPCA Uitenhage, confiscated the second dog used in the fight and also an additional two pitbulls under the handlers’ control,” Swain said.

“For their own safety, the dogs were moved to an undisclosed safe house.”

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the handlers were still at large.

“It is disappointing. They are ignorant of the impact dog-fighting has not only on the animals but on the socio-economic wellbeing of the people around them,” he said.

A docket was opened and charges were laid.

“We thank the public for their support and we will continue to fight to protect all animals, without fear, but we urge the community and the greater public to report such matters so a case can be built.

“We also need to dispel the stigma that certain dogs are vicious when this is largely based on how the dog is raised or treated.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality mayoral spokesman Sibongile Dimbaza said: “It is unfathomable how sane people can partake in such a callous act where innocent animals are made to rip each other’s flesh off.”

Rheeder added: “People can assist by educating [others] and having empathy for all living creatures.”