No end yet for bus strike

The bus strike which started on Wednesday enters day four today as drivers from at least10 companies continue pushing ahead with their demand for a 12% pay hike.

Union representatives and employers as well as officials from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) have been locked in talks since Thursday.

No decision had been reached by late yesterday afternoon.

Numsa regional secretary Mziyanda Twani said workers remained resolute on their demand for better pay. Twani said the employers’ offer of a 7% increase had been rejected.

Workers have been picketing peacefully outside Port Elizabeth’s Algoa Bus Company since the strike started.