Date set for Ironman 2019 in Bay

After this year’s successful event, Nelson Mandela Bay is set to host the 15th annual Standard Bank Ironman African Championship on Sunday April 7 next year.

The Ironman African Championship started in 2005 and quickly caught the eye of many.

It now boasts more than 2 000 athletes who register for the event each year.

It is regarded as one of the most popular triathlon events, with over a third of the entrants being internationals.

The warm climate, fantastic local spectator support and ideal venue make the race a favourite for South African and international athletes.

This year saw Nelson Mandela Bay hero Kyle Buckingham take the men’s title in an exhilarating race.

This was the first time a South African had taken the top spot since Raynard Tissink won in 2011.

Buckingham said winning the race had been a dream since he watched Tissink win, and he had wanted to be the next South African to take the title.

The Bay course is characterised by pristine, golden beaches, stunning coastal beauty on the bike course and an electrifying urban run, making it one of the most popular on the circuit.

“The local community does an excellent job of hosting our athletes – from the volunteers to family and friends cheering on the side of the road. The city takes ownership and the atmosphere is unbelievable,” Ironman South Africa race director Colleen Durant said.