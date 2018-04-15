Go glamping in an ox wagon

In between the ox wagon chalets there is a large lapa structure – a multi-use area with a basic kitchen, fire pit, braai, dining area, donkey geyser and another beautiful ox wagon – this one just for show.

The camp is basic, but came complete with everything we needed to have a relaxing weekend in the bush.

We arrived as the sun was setting on a Friday afternoon, and were greeted warmly by Japie and Dorie Williams, the fourth generation to have lived on the family farm.

Japie had very kindly made us a fire-starting box – stuffed with pinecones, newspaper and twigs with logs of wood at the top. All we had to do was hold a flame to one of the little windows cut out of the box and the entire carton whooshed into fiery life.

We dutifully braaied our meat and sat around the campfire doing what happy campers are expected to do.

On Saturday morning it was blissful to wake up slowly to an opera of birdsong. The opening act was the owls before dawn, hooting to each other from across the farm.

Next up was a very loud solo performance by a persistent nightjar, followed by a chorus of chattering, whistling, singing little birds as light streamed over the horizon.

The grand finale was the coo-ing trill of turtle doves as the warm sun signalled that daytime had arrived.

Lying on the comfy double bed in the ox wagon, listening to this glorious cacophony unfold, was the most perfect way to start the day.