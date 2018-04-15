Dumpsites defy Bay war on waste

A culture of illegal dumping continues to plague Nelson Mandela Bay, with not much changing in recent years, despite millions of rands being spent on the war on waste.

Illegal dumping across the city has seen dozens of parks covered in rubbish, numerous roads lined with illegal dumpsites and rolling hills reduced to heaps of refuse.

Everything from old furniture to household appliances and soiled nappies can be seen scattered at some of the illegal dumpsites.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said progress was being made against illegal dumping, but this was often countered by a culture of illegal dumping in the Bay.

Following up on a series of illegal dumping articles written in the past seven years, Weekend Post revisited several sites last week.

The visit showed the bleak reality of areas either being in an equal or worse state as a result of illegal dumping.

In particular, Malinga Street in Wells Estate and Ngeni Street in KwaLanga echoed scenes of the past.

A visit to Malinga Street in 2015 revealed children and pigs rummaging through the rubbish.

On a return visit this week, another resident was also looking through rubbish heaps for anything of value.

While the 2015 visit was centred on a particular dumpsite, several new dumpsites along Malinga Street have since emerged.

The 2016 Ngeni Street visit showed residents who rolled their wheelie bins in plain sight to dump illegally.

This week’s visit revealed residents doing the same thing. However, this time the site itself had widened.

But despite the millions of rands spent and regular refuse collection taking place, little has been done to improve some of the revisited sites.

This includes sites in Wells Estate, Rosedale, Gerald Smith, KwaLanga, Missionvale, Korsten, Helenvale, Schauderville, Walmer and Algoa Park.

In Malinga Street, Wells Estate resident Susan Stoffels, 54, spent Wednesday morning rummaging through the illegal dumpsite dotted along a 2km stretch of road.

“I come out here once a week to see what can I find because everything from couches to even toilets are dumped here.

“There are often usable things. I just have watch for the rats and snakes,” Stoffels said.