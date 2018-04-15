Chippa want four out of four

Chippa United skipper James Okwuosa says winning their four remaining Premier Soccer League matches will definitely see the team achieve its mandate of clinching a top-eight spot this season.

The last time the Chilli Boys finished in the top half of the log was under coach Dan Malesela in the 2015-2016 season, when they ended in sixth position on the Absa Premier League table.

Okwuosa said their bid for a top-eight spot would start on Sunday when they host relegation-threatened Ajax Cape Town at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3pm.

Chippa should expect a tough clash against Ajax, who will be going into the fixture with only one mission – and that is to collect as many points as they can in order to survive the drop.

“In these remaining four matches our aim is to see that we get the maximum points in each and every game, because these are winnable games for us. These are the teams that are below us. Ajax, Supersport United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Polokwane City – these games are winnable.”

Okwuosa said their 3-0 victory against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at FNB stadium last week had boosted the morale and spirit of the players.

“Last weekend’s victory was a great motivation for everybody. Everybody is happy in the camp and everybody wants to do better in the upcoming games,” he said.

The Chilli Boys are seventh on the log with 33 points from 26 matches.