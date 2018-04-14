Sleeping couple safe after bus smashes into bedroom

A Port Elizabeth couple had a close call yesterday after an Algoa bus crashed into a container which then struck the bedroom wall of their Kwazakhele house.

Kholekile Mlomo, 36, and his girlfriend, Linda Klaas, 42, said they were glad to be alive.

Some of the bricks from the bedroom wall even landed on the bed the couple were sleeping in.

They were collecting quotes to repair the damage yesterday.

Klaas said she had been woken up by a loud noise at about 4am and then bricks had started “raining down” on them.

“We were asleep when suddenly there was a big bang like a bomb. In the shock and confusion, we saw bricks falling on top of us.

“When we tried to get up, the door was blocked and there was dust everywhere,” she said.

When the couple eventually managed to find a way out, they discovered the entire front wall of the bedroom had collapsed.

Klaas said the bus driver had told them he had accidently accelerated around a bend in the road instead of slowing down.

The bus hit the pavement and pushed a nearby container into the couple’s bedroom.

“He was unable to control the vehicle when the bus surged forward,” she said.

Algoa Bus Company chief executive Sicelo Duze said they were busy investigating the accident.