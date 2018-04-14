Quality and price: which do you go for when buying wine?

Quality and price are like that one uncomfortable couple we all know. The chances of them ever riding off happily into the sunset together are remote, because there’s just no way they can agree on what makes the one “good” and the other “reasonable”.

Their relationship is a never-ending debate among wine lovers – does a higher price always deliver a better wine, or do you shop by the experts’ ratings, and in any case, what’s a “reasonable” price?

And then there’s how the wine is made. Our mismatched couple will endlessly argue the pro’s and con’s of wines produced at industrial scale, manipulated in the cellar for uniform quality (or blandness, depending which way you look at it), versus the arguably more interesting and complex wines that come from gentler handling and minimal intervention – and at a higher price.

Nonetheless, most of us who just love wine are ever in search of that elusive thing called “great value” – a wine that really delivers quality above the level expected for its price tag.