Property | Spotlight on Sardinia Bay

“Living in a conservancy where animal life is protected and respected, what more would anyone ask for? We have the space, all the trees and natural vegetation, and the glamour of Sardinia Bay Beach and its golden dunes,” she says.

Marizanne was born in Queenstown but has lived in many places, having “travelled most of the world on a penny and with a backpack”.

She’s heavily involved in animal welfare and is particularly committed to rescuing pit bulls from abuse and dogfighting. She’s also heavily involved in the rescue of wildlife and livestock.

Marizanne says the Sardinia Bay area is generally quiet. Although some event venues can be a bit noisy at times, she says the area is generally peaceful and a place where neighbours look out for each other.

“It has rich indigenous vegetation and game native to the area. Let’s not forget the stunning beaches and many walking trails. I love it here.”

Home sweet home

Marizanne says she loves the openness of her home and the privacy it offers.

“I also love the fact that it’s set between indigenous trees. I enjoy walking in the bush and picking up buck spoor, watching the monkeys frolicking and listening to the owls at night.”

In her downtime she likes to sit on the couch on her veranda with a cup of coffee and breathe in the clean, fresh air while listening to the birds sing.

“Sardinia Bay is in a conservancy and part of the nature reserve. If people can learn to cohabit with monkeys, badgers, caracal and so on, then this is the best place to live! It’s a privilege to live in this suburb,” said Marizanne.