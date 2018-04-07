Devastated parents face child’s burial

With tears in their eyes, the devastated family of three-year-old Twané Booysen – who died after being electrocuted – said they would face one of their toughest, emotional challenges today when they bury her.

Twané, from Helenvale, died almost instantly after being electrocuted on Good Friday, when she touched metal pipes running up a wooden electric pole, which appeared to be faulty, in a garden across from their house.

Fighting back tears yesterday, her parents vowed to sue the municipality, saying it had been lax in responding to concerns regarding the electric pole, which they deemed extremely dangerous.

They had already secured Uitenhage-based attorney Wilma van der Bank to represent them.

“We blame the municipality for our child’s death because [the electric pole] had been reported several times,” Twané’s mother, Lavona Booysen, 36, said.

“And it’s not like they [municipality officials] did not come out – they were here, but they just had a look at the pole and drove away. They did not go into the yard [where the electric pole is].”

“My heart is shattered,” Booysen said.

At the time of the tragedy, Twané was visiting her friend, who is also three years old, across from her family home in Virgo Street.

Her grandmother, Fosia Abrahams, 53, was the first family member to hear the frantic screams from across the road.

“I heard screams and they [neighbours] ran across with Nay-Nay, as we call her, in their arms. I could already see her body was lifeless,” the distraught grandmother recalled.

“She looked blue. Her face was [starting to turn] blue and her lips as well,” Abrahams said.

“I immediately performed CPR on her and she came to. But when I picked her up she wet herself and threw up,” the grandmother said.



“That’s when she closed her eyes again and that’s when I knew she was gone,” Abrahams said, her voice shaking.

Booysen said she had been inside the shack in the backyard at the time, while Twané’s father, who works as an electrician around the neighbourhood, was not home.

“When I looked at my child my heart felt very heavy and I knew she was no longer with us, but I did not want to believe.

“I ran down the road looking for transport, a car to take us to hospital.

“Someone must have called the ambulance because halfway to the hospital we heard the ambulance.”

“It was unfortunately too late,” she said.

The couple have four other children.

The three-year-old was their youngest, while her older siblings are between 21 and 10 years old.

“Their hearts are broken. They don’t even want to sleep at home [since the incident],” Twané’s father, Riedewaan Braner, said.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said an investigation was under way.

“The electricity and energy directorate has confirmed that an investigation is still under way,” Mniki said.

“The reporting time of the [electric pole] forms part of the investigation [but] it cannot be confirmed at this time.

“The municipality is saddened by the death of the child, we send our deepest condolences to the family”.