Magesi almost a stumbling block again, but Sundowns scramble for revenge in the end

Magesi FC did their best to be a stumbling block to Mamelodi Sundowns again and for the most part succeeded, but the Brazilians scrambled late for a comeback 2-1 Betway Premiership victory at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Downs (33 points from 12 games) extended their lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates (27 from 11) to six points and gained revenge for their 2-1 defeat by top flight rookies Magesi, then coached by Clinton Larsen, in the Carling Knockout final in November.

But Downs had to sweat for it at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Almost predictably, Magesi have not won since the final, resulting in Larsen being replaced by Owen Da Gama, who is tasked with rescuing the promoted team as they wallow in second-last place.

Sides coached by the former Highlands Park boss and Bafana Bafana assistant are always tough and hard-running. They showed those qualities in a match they could have got more from had they taken their chances that followed Wonderboy Makhubu’s 12th minute opener.