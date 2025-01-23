Highbury miss out on Nedbank Cup, but look at bigger picture
Though he would have loved to be part of the Nedbank Cup action this weekend as the round of 32 starts, Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya has comforted himself by keeping an eye on the bigger picture, the league.
Sibiya said as newcomers in the Motsepe Foundation Championship their focus was to make sure they finished in a respectable place on the log and survived this season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.