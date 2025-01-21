Chippa to face Pirates in East London
High-profile matches will be rotated between Bay and Buffalo City stadiums, club boss confirms
The Betway Premiership fixture between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates will be played at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on March 5.
Club boss Siviwe Mpengesi confirmed this during a radio interview on Brakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE) on Umhlobo Wenene FM...
