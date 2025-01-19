The inability to turn chances into another goal seemed likely to harm the Pretoria side. They were reminded of that in a major way in the 68th. Midfielder Zine Derrag produced one of his cultured, threatening deliveries from a free-kick that Ribeiro had to stretch to intercept, the ball cannoning off the Brazilian’s own crossbar.
Things were getting ragged for the home team, Ronwen Williams’s poor clearance falling to Ahmed Hammoudan, who shot into the side netting.
FAR scored the goal that silenced Loftus and levelled the scores in clinical, simple and deadly fashion, winger Youssef El Fahli played into space on the left to cross low first time, Zouhzouh finishing superbly.
The other five teams in the Champions League quarters are: MC Alger (Algeria), Al Hilal (Sudan), Pyramids FC (Egypt), Al Ahly SC (Egypt) and Esperance (Tunisia).
Sundowns progress but top of the group a bridge too FAR
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns’ first objective was clinched as they ensured progression past the Caf Champions League group stage, though there would be a tinge of regret for the Brazilians as they spurned chances and settled for a 1-1 draw against AS FAR Rabat.
Sundowns dominated the first hour and should have scored more than Peter Shalulile’s 12th-minute opener at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday to put the game beyond doubt. Three points would have seen them usurp top place in group B, ensuring an advantage in the draw for the quarterfinals.
But the Brazilians allowed things to get ragged at the back, letting substitute Amine Zouhzouh in for an 83rd-minute equaliser that saw FAR end on 10 points and Downs nine.
FAR had qualified regardless of the result between Raja Casablanca, who went to eight points with a 1-0 win on Sunday, and AS Maniema Union in Morocco.
The Brazilians, who started the day on eight points, needed a draw to put the matter beyond doubt and the result kept them a point above Raja.
Downs — South Africa's third Caf competition quarterfinalists this season with Orlando Pirates in the Champions League and Stellenbosch FC in the Confederation Cup — ensured their progression past the group phase for the sixth time in succession.
That they started with a 1-1 home draw against minnows Union, putting them on the back foot and playing a part in Manqoba Mngqithi’s departure as head coach weeks later, makes the feat worthy on its own.
New boss Miguel Cardoso will have hope of pushing for a second Champions League final after achieving that with Esperance de Tunis last campaign.
However, to go far in the knockout phase Sundowns will need to tighten up on the errors that crept in late in the game against FAR and be more clinical when they dominate, like they did before that.
The halftime statistics told a story of Sundowns’ command in the first 45 minutes, where the only disappointment was being unable to add to Shalulile’s early opener.
It was not through a lack of trying. Downs stroked the ball around imperiously, completing more than 300 accurate passes to FAR’s 90-odd, enjoying 75% possession and shooting at goal eight times, four on target.
Shalulile, Downs’ man for the big occasion, got the breakthrough soon after Kenyan referee Mamaku Waweru got the game started.
Lucas Ribeiro, who earned the free-kick on the right and whose skills at times were sublime, produced the swerving delivery that found Shalulile in ahead of his markers to head past stranded goalkeeper Ayoub El Khayati.
Downs should have added at least one more before the break. A stunning chip from deep on the right by Thapelo Morena fell at the feet of Shalulile on the sprint to force a stop from El Khayati. The resultant corner fell to Grant Kekana to force another save at point-blank.
Downs, knowing a draw was enough to see them through, and that FAR had to push for two goals for a win, were able to be more circumspect after the break.
FAR were initially unable to shake off their back-foot status and the Brazilians seemed able to push for a second in a measured manner. Iqraam Rayners’ dipping effort from the right was tipped over by El Khayati, then the striker’s cheeky free-kick swerved past the upright.
Perhaps it had all been coming too easily though, and Downs forgot FAR are an experienced, dangerous combination.
The other five teams in the Champions League quarters are: MC Alger (Algeria), Al Hilal (Sudan), Pyramids FC (Egypt), Al Ahly SC (Egypt) and Esperance (Tunisia).
