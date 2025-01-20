Ex-Bafana defender Mkhwanazi joins Highbury
Highbury have signed experienced former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United centre-back Buhle Mkhwanazi during the January transfer window.
Mkhwanazi has been roped in to strengthen the team as they enter the second phase of the Motsepe Foundation Championship league campaign...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.