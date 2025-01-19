City back in top four with drubbing of Ipswich, Brighton upend Man United
Manchester City's Phil Foden scored twice and created another goal in an outstanding first-half display as they hammered Ipswich Town 6-0 at Portman Road on Sunday to move back into the Premier League's top four.
The comprehensive win moved City to 38 points and into fourth position on goal difference ahead of Newcastle United, but they are still 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and six behind Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.
Foden opened the scoring in the 27th minute before teeing up Mateo Kovacic to double City's advantage three minutes later, and Foden then added another goal in the 42nd minute to send his side in 3-0 up at the break.
Jeremy Doku netted the fourth with a deflected effort just after halftime before setting up Erling Haaland to score, and substitute James McAtee completed the rout in the 69th minute with a looping header.
Also on Sunday, Manchester United endured a miserable 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion after visiting winger Yankuba Minteh scored one goal and created another, with the hosts not helped by a howler from goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter were also on the scoresheet in the second half for Brighton, who also had a goal from Joao Pedro ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up.
Bruno Fernandes netted a penalty for United to level the score at 1-1 at halftime but, after Brighton took the lead for the second time, Onana spilt a routine gather from a low cross into the box, allowing Rutter to tap home the loose ball.
Brighton climb to ninth place with 34 points, four points off the top four. United are 13th on 26 also from 22 games.
Reuters