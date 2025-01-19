City back in top four with drubbing of Ipswich, Brighton upend Man United

Manchester City's Phil Foden scored twice and created another goal in an outstanding first-half display as they hammered Ipswich Town 6-0 at Portman Road on Sunday to move back into the Premier League's top four.

The comprehensive win moved City to 38 points and into fourth position on goal difference ahead of Newcastle United, but they are still 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and six behind Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Foden opened the scoring in the 27th minute before teeing up Mateo Kovacic to double City's advantage three minutes later, and Foden then added another goal in the 42nd minute to send his side in 3-0 up at the break.