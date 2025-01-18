Chippa share spoils with Gallants in East London

In what was largely a set-piece affair, Chippa United drew 2-2 with Marumo Gallants in their Betway Premiership match at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday night.
Chippa’s goals came from Bienvenu Eva Nga and Justice Chabalala while Gallants struck through Edgar Manaka and Gabadhino Mhango.
In terms of the log, the draw doesn’t see a shift in the standings as Chippa remain in 12th place with 15 points with Gallants behind them on the same number of points.
The game was new head coach Thabo September's first in charge after replacing Kwanele Kopo.
He will be happy with the point but will know there are many areas to work on as the first half of the league concludes.
The game started at a relatively slow pace with both sides jabbing each other without any penetration of their last lines of defence.
That was until Chabalala was beaten for pace by Daniel Msendana and brought him down the box in the 12th minute.
Referee Philangenkosi Khumalo didn’t hesitate and pointed straight to the penalty spot.
Cool, calm and collected Edgar Manaka aimed for inside the left post and beat Chippa shot-stopper Darren Johnson to give Gallants the lead.
Chippa sparked a response six minutes later with Eva Nga finishing off a parry from Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Washington Auni who couldn’t save a free kick just outside the 18-yard area.
Gallants kept on probing in search of a second goal. Mhango came close to getting it on the half-hour mark but lost his footing in the box and Johnson came to the rescue.
Gallants would live to regret that miss as Chabalala in a similar fashion to the first goal finished off a free from the exact location of the first goal.
Matters would turn bad to worse for Gallants as Masinda Nemtajela was given his marching orders by Khumalo on the stroke of halftime after a reckless challenge.
Chippa went into the break leading 2-1 with the East London faithful all smiles.
September reinforced upfront and bought in experienced Craig Martin in place of Azola Matrose and Giovanni Philander for Andile Jali at the beginning of the second stanza.
Despite that, it was the visitors who struck through Mhango.
Gallants controlled matters in terms of possession but could not find the winner.
Chippa’s next game is against Golden Arrows in the Nedbank Cup at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale next Saturday.
DispatchLIVE
Chippa share spoils with Gallants in East London
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
In what was largely a set-piece affair, Chippa United drew 2-2 with Marumo Gallants in their Betway Premiership match at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday night.
Chippa’s goals came from Bienvenu Eva Nga and Justice Chabalala while Gallants struck through Edgar Manaka and Gabadhino Mhango.
In terms of the log, the draw doesn’t see a shift in the standings as Chippa remain in 12th place with 15 points with Gallants behind them on the same number of points.
The game was new head coach Thabo September's first in charge after replacing Kwanele Kopo.
He will be happy with the point but will know there are many areas to work on as the first half of the league concludes.
The game started at a relatively slow pace with both sides jabbing each other without any penetration of their last lines of defence.
That was until Chabalala was beaten for pace by Daniel Msendana and brought him down the box in the 12th minute.
Referee Philangenkosi Khumalo didn’t hesitate and pointed straight to the penalty spot.
Cool, calm and collected Edgar Manaka aimed for inside the left post and beat Chippa shot-stopper Darren Johnson to give Gallants the lead.
Chippa sparked a response six minutes later with Eva Nga finishing off a parry from Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Washington Auni who couldn’t save a free kick just outside the 18-yard area.
Gallants kept on probing in search of a second goal. Mhango came close to getting it on the half-hour mark but lost his footing in the box and Johnson came to the rescue.
Gallants would live to regret that miss as Chabalala in a similar fashion to the first goal finished off a free from the exact location of the first goal.
Matters would turn bad to worse for Gallants as Masinda Nemtajela was given his marching orders by Khumalo on the stroke of halftime after a reckless challenge.
Chippa went into the break leading 2-1 with the East London faithful all smiles.
September reinforced upfront and bought in experienced Craig Martin in place of Azola Matrose and Giovanni Philander for Andile Jali at the beginning of the second stanza.
Despite that, it was the visitors who struck through Mhango.
Gallants controlled matters in terms of possession but could not find the winner.
Chippa’s next game is against Golden Arrows in the Nedbank Cup at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale next Saturday.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket