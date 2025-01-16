PSL announces Nedbank Cup last 32 match venues and dates

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the dates and times of the last 32 Nedbank Cup fixtures, with Kaizer Chiefs' match against Gauteng ABC Motsepe League (third tier) side Free Agents scheduled to wrap up the round on January 26.

Chiefs will face Free Agents at FNB Stadium (6pm), while defending champions Orlando Pirates' away match against Richards Bay will be at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban earlier on the same day (3pm).