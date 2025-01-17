Highbury see off AmaTuks at Gelvandale Stadium

Soccer

17 January 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Highbury's Mzoxolo Rafani bursts through tackles from AmaTuks players during their clash at the Gelvaldale Stadium on Friday, January 17, 2025.
Highbury's Mzoxolo Rafani bursts through tackles from AmaTuks players during their clash at the Gelvaldale Stadium on Friday, January 17, 2025.
Highbury bounced back from their 1-0 loss to Kruger United by beating the University of Pretoria 2-0 in a Motsepe Foundation Championship match at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The win was Highbury's first three-pointer of the year.

Going into the fixture, Yellow Nation head coach Kabelo Sibiya backed his team's home form and record, and his players did not let him down.

The scoreline could have been even greater had the home team buried several other chances.

A beautiful header by Mzoxolo Rafani from a cross saw Highbury take the lead in the first half.

Matome Mabeba secured the points when he doubled the score in the second half.

