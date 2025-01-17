Action-starved Chippa look to snack on Gallants in EL

A look around the Chippa United training camp reveals a smiling group of players and staff, but behind those grins lies masked frustration.
The vexation is caused by the soccer club not getting the game time they want in the Betway Premiership to gain momentum in the results column.
Chippa have played only four league games in more than 60 days and have had their games against Mamelodi Sundowns in November and Royal AM in January postponed, as well as having to endure a Fifa break.
The recent Royal AM fixture was meant to kick off the Eastern Cape outfit’s year, but was put on hold because of a salary dispute within the KwaZulu-Natal team.
When Chippa take on Marumo Gallants in the league at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday (8pm) it will be the much-needed exposure they need, according to head coach Thabo September, who took the reins from Kwanele Kopo in December.
“It has been a very tough time for the team in the past two months,” September said.
“We have been struggling to get back the momentum that we had before that Fifa break in late October.
“And on top of that we have been unable to get friendlies from Highbury because they are active in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.”
Since the return from the month-long Fifa break on November 26, Chippa have had a draw with SuperSport, a win against Magesi and consecutive 1-0 losses to Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs in their last games of 2024.
Those last two results have set them back to 12th place in the league, a position that September says they must smartly recover from.
And they are hoping to rebound against Gallants, who are just a spot below them.
“Gallants are a good side and well-coached,” September said.
“I think they find themselves in the same situation as us of not having results in favour of them, otherwise they have players capable of beating any team in the league.
“But at the weekend, we will want to win that game by all means.”
The fixture will be the first test for September and new assistant coach Mabhuti Khanyeza’s, and their task is to bag three points.
Khanyeza, a renowned figure in SA soccer, brings a wealth of experience to the role.
He recently cut ties with Golden Arrows over contractual issues.
Khanyeza and September’s journey traced back to when they were still players.
“He has settled down very quickly in his role,” September said.
“He and I worked together as players before. We have a similar football philosophy.
“In the past couple of weeks, it has been easy to gel and the players love him and the experience he brings to the team.”
DispatchLIVE
Action-starved Chippa look to snack on Gallants in EL
Bay team want to make the most of their return after a break
Image: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
