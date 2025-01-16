Brave derby win against Spurs shows Arsenal gunning for title, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed his side's 2-1 comeback win against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday as proof they remains firmly in the Premier League title race, though he rued their failure to kill the game off despite ample opportunity.

Arsenal rekindled their title hopes when they came from a goal down to secure a win that brings them back within four points of leaders Liverpool albeit having played one game more.

“I think we were sensational,” Arteta said after the game which had come after his side had lost two cup games in quick succession and suffered another major injury blow, this time to Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus who is out for the season.

“It is a test of attitude, what we are made of, the courage that we have and how much we really care only about a result,” Arteta said.