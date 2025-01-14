Highbury rethink after defeat to Kruger United
After losing 1-0 to Kruger United on Sunday, Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya says they will head back to the drawing board to fix what needs fixing ahead of the league game against the University of Pretoria.
The vital Motsepe Foundation Championship soccer encounter will take place at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday (3.30pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.