Kaizer Chiefs' inconsistent run in the Betway Premiership continued after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
The defeat was their fifth this season after 13 matches. Gladwin Shitolo scored the only goal in the second half to help Arrows move to fifth on the log.
The Glamour Boys were hoping for back-to-back victories after their 2-1 win over Stellenbosch in their last league game at home but it was not to be, while Arrows were desperate to end their three-match winless run.
In their last four league games, Amakhosi drew 1-1 with TS Galaxy, beat Chippa United 1-0, lost to Cape Town City, beat Stellenbosch 2-1 and now have suffered a loss to Arrows.
Chiefs made two changes from their win over Stellenbosch as Tebogo Potsane and Mfundo Vilakazi came on for Rushwin Dortley and Ashely du Preez.
Amakhosi saw most of the ball in the first half but they could not hurt Arrows' defence, who were happy to let them have the ball. Potsane, who was effective for Chiefs in the attack, had a chance to give them an early lead from a cutback by Mduduzi Shabalala but skied his effort over the bar.
Consistency eludes Chiefs as they suffer another loss
Shitolo strikes ends Arrows' three-match winless streak
Sports Journalist
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs' inconsistent run in the Betway Premiership continued after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
The defeat was their fifth this season after 13 matches. Gladwin Shitolo scored the only goal in the second half to help Arrows move to fifth on the log.
The Glamour Boys were hoping for back-to-back victories after their 2-1 win over Stellenbosch in their last league game at home but it was not to be, while Arrows were desperate to end their three-match winless run.
In their last four league games, Amakhosi drew 1-1 with TS Galaxy, beat Chippa United 1-0, lost to Cape Town City, beat Stellenbosch 2-1 and now have suffered a loss to Arrows.
Chiefs made two changes from their win over Stellenbosch as Tebogo Potsane and Mfundo Vilakazi came on for Rushwin Dortley and Ashely du Preez.
Amakhosi saw most of the ball in the first half but they could not hurt Arrows' defence, who were happy to let them have the ball. Potsane, who was effective for Chiefs in the attack, had a chance to give them an early lead from a cutback by Mduduzi Shabalala but skied his effort over the bar.
Potsane was energetic in possession in the opening half as Chiefs continued to have chances.
But after missing several chances, they were almost punished on the stroke of halftime from a free kick on the edge of the box by Sbonele Cele who hit the top of the crossbar.
Arrows broke the deadlock four minutes before the hour mark after Amakhosi's defence failed to clear their lines and left Shitolo to score.
Amakhosi suffered a blow when Shabalala was stretchered off with a suspected hamstring injury and was replaced by George Matlou.
Despite being a goal down, Arrows didn't sit back as they had few chances to increase their lead. Chiefs didn't look like scoring and didn't trouble Arrows goalkeeper Isima Watenga despite creating chances.
The shake of the head from coach Nasreddine Nabi at the end of the match showed how frustrating it was for him as his side didn't do enough to win the match.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket