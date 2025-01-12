Seven minutes later, the hosts survived a scare when Abderrahmane Meziane found himself one on one with Pirates' keeper Sipho Chaine only for the Algerian to shoot wide. Pirates dominated the first half with Deon Hotto their live wire down the left flank.
Hotto wasn't scared to take Belouizdad's players on, using his blistering pace to penetrate.
Pirates were also compact at the back with their centre-backs Nkosinathi Sibisi and Thabiso Sesane playing with confidence and showing composure even under pressure as experienced Belouizdad striker Islam Slimani, who was previously on the books of top European clubs such as Monaco and Fenerbahçe among others, tried to put them under pressure but failed.
Pirates' dominance forced the Algerians to resort to tactical fouls to kill the tempo of the game for the better part of the first period. As much as Pirates were better, losing possession easily still let them down.
Players such as Mohau Nkota, Mbatha and Mofokeng lost possession unnecessarily at times.
Bucs book Caf last-eight spot with a match to spare
Mbatha thunderbolt helps Pirates ease past Belouizdad
Sports journalist
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates put on a magnificent all-round display to see off Algerian side CR Belouizdad in their penultimate CAF Champions League Group B fixture at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, qualifying for the quarterfinals in the process.
The 2-1 victory, courtesy of Relebohile Mofokeng's early goal and Thalente Mbatha's 61st minute thunderbolt sent Pirates top of Group B ahead of their last fixture away to Al Ahly, who've also qualified, on Saturday.
It's the first time the Buccaneers advance to the Champions League quarterfinals since 2013, when they went on to reach the final, which they lost to Egyptians Ahly.
The deadlock was broken by Mofokeng, who reacted swiftly to pounce on a rebound after Belouizdad's goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba had saved Tshegofatso Mabasa's deflected effort in the 20th minute.
Seven minutes later, the hosts survived a scare when Abderrahmane Meziane found himself one on one with Pirates' keeper Sipho Chaine only for the Algerian to shoot wide. Pirates dominated the first half with Deon Hotto their live wire down the left flank.
Hotto wasn't scared to take Belouizdad's players on, using his blistering pace to penetrate.
Pirates were also compact at the back with their centre-backs Nkosinathi Sibisi and Thabiso Sesane playing with confidence and showing composure even under pressure as experienced Belouizdad striker Islam Slimani, who was previously on the books of top European clubs such as Monaco and Fenerbahçe among others, tried to put them under pressure but failed.
Pirates' dominance forced the Algerians to resort to tactical fouls to kill the tempo of the game for the better part of the first period. As much as Pirates were better, losing possession easily still let them down.
Players such as Mohau Nkota, Mbatha and Mofokeng lost possession unnecessarily at times.
However, Makhehleni Makhaula did a splendid job of recycling the ball. Makhaula also played a huge role in breaking the play whenever the Algerians launched an attack, especially in the second period.
Mbatha would make up for his mistakes by unleashing a ferocious shot, that's certain to be a goal of the tournament contender, in the 61st minute, beating Zeghba hands down from a long way out of the box.
Deano van Rooyen also had a blinder of a second half, winning almost all the battles with Meziane down the right flank. The visitors netted a consolation via Abdelraouf Benguit in the 92nd minute.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket