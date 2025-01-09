Highbury look to kick off year in style, centre-back Maqoko says
Yellow Nation out to get three points in Sunday's game against Kruger United
Highbury players are itching to kick off the second half of the Motsepe League Foundation, club centre-back Lulama Maqoko says.
The Gqeberha side open the new year against Kruger United at the Kanyamazane Stadium in Mbombela on Sunday (3.30pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.