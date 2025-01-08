Kermit Erasmus set to join Chippa United

Former Bafana Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus is set to return home to Gqeberha after being away for 22 years to join Betway Premiership side Chippa United.
The well-travelled frontman who has played for SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Feyenoord, SBV Excelsior and AFC Eskilstuna, among other sides, was spotted training with the Chilli Boys on Wednesday and has hopes of making his stay permanent.
The club would not confirm on Wednesday if they had signed Erasmus yet, but head coach Thabo September said Chippa were keen to have the 34-year-old.
Erasmus has been a free agent since leaving Orlando Pirates before the start of the current season.
“We are planning on signing him,” September said.
“He’s the only player we plan to sign because right now we have a good group and there are players who have not yet played.
“We do not want to load the squad too much. So maybe for this window that might be our only signing because we have a good team.”
New assistant coach Mabhuti Khanyeza said Erasmus’s track record and his experience would add great value to the team.
“I think everyone knows Kermit. His history speaks for itself, and with the experience and having played abroad.
“I think he’s at home now and he always makes sure that he does better.
“We, myself and Thabo, played with him when he was still young at SuperSport United.
“We understand each other and the connection was here all the time.
“We know his strengths and weaknesses and he’ll bring great value to the club,” Khanyeza said.
Erasmus grew up playing in the Northern Areas Football Association structures in Nelson Mandela Bay before moving to Johannesburg aged 12.
He started his professional soccer journey at the SuperSport United Youth Academy in 2007.
