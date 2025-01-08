Soccer

Highbury players energised after break, says Sibiya

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 08 January 2025

The Highbury players are back at training, rejuvenated and looking forward to starting the new year on a high note when they play Kruger United on Sunday, head coach Kabelo Sibiya said.

The much-anticipated Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture will take place at the Kanyamazane Stadium in Mbombela (3.30pm)...

