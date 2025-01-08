Nelson Mandela Bay soccer team Chippa United are gutted by the postponement of the Betway Premership fixture against Royal AM, which was done without official explanation.
The Chilli Boys were meant to host the Durban-based side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday at 5.45pm.
But the club sent out a statement late on Monday informing their supporters of the sudden postponement of the weekend fixture and to refrain from buying tickets.
“Chippa United Club announces with disappointment that our scheduled fixture against Royal AM, set for January 11 2025 at 5.45pm at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, has been postponed by the league with no given reason,” the statement said.
“This decision, made by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at the last minute, comes after all necessary arrangements, including logistics and venue preparation, had been finalised.
“Despite the disruption caused, no reasons for this postponement have been provided to us.
“We encourage supporters who were planning to purchase tickets for this match to hold off until further notice.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and will communicate any updates regarding the rescheduled date as soon as the PSL provides clarity.”
It has been reported that Royal AM players have not returned for training and are demanding outstanding salary payments for December and this could be the reason for the postponement.
Saturday’s match would have been Chippa’s first competitive game in 2025 after losing 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs on December 29.
The game against Royal AM would have been the first league match for newly appointed head coach Thabo September and assistant coach Mabhuti Khanyeza.
September has replaced Kwanele Kopo, who opted not to renew his contract with the club.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa upset over postponement of league game against Royal AM
Image: GALLO IMAGES
