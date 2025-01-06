Motherwell Envoys win New Year's Cup Football Tournament

Motherwell Envoys walked away with a whopping R50,000 in prize money after winning the ninth edition of the popular New Year's Cup Football Tournament.
A late goal saw the Gqeberha side beat PK United of Peddie 1-0 in the final at a fully parked JD Dlephu Stadium in Makhanda.
Event founder and chair Luyanda Papu said Gqeberha teams displayed much enthusiasm as this is the second consecutive year that a team from the Bay has won the event.
In 2023 Camper United, also of Motherwell, lifted the trophy.
“Only one team from Makhanda, Makana Tigers, made the semifinals and the rest were beaten in the knockout stages, which tells you that all the other teams from outside Makhanda were fully prepared for the tournament,” Papu said.
“The ninth edition of the New Year's Cup was won by a team coming from Motherwell — this is the second time in a row that a Gqeberha side has won the tournament.
“All the coaches who participated in the tournament who hold a Safa D license will automatically be included in the Caf C license coaching course which will commence on February 8 at Rhodes University.
“Rhodes have come on board to host the Caf C license coaching course.
“Phase one will kick off from February 8-15 and phase two will take place from April 20-26.”
Though happy with the proceedings of the 2024 edition Papu said the one department that they feel needs to be improved is refereeing.
“I think we underestimate that the New Year's Cup is competitive and attracts competitive players so this year we noticed that some of our officials are lacking in terms of the game.
“So, we plan to improve that ahead of the 10th edition. One person suggested that we should do more workshops and refresher classes before the tournament.”
Papu said they also needed more hands on deck for the 10th edition of the tournament as they plan to go back to the original concept of hosting 32 teams.
“The prize money will also increase to R100,000 from R50,000 and the tournament will kick off from December 16 and finish on December 31.
“Also, the good news is we are in talks with Gqeberha to co-host the 10th edition of the New Year's Cup,” he said.
