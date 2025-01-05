An off-key Liverpool responded seven minutes later, with Cody Gakpo curling home a stunning equaliser before Mohamed Salah put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.
After Diallo's leveller, both sides had chances to win in a frantic finale — but it was United's fans who went home happiest. Liverpool have 46 points from 19 games, six more than Arsenal, while United moved up a place to 13th with 23 points.
Diallo earns Man United deserved draw at Liverpool
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble
Amad Diallo struck a late equaliser as Manchester United made a mockery of their recent form to hold Premier League leaders Liverpool to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.
It looked as though Ruben Amorim's United would go home empty-handed despite a vastly-improved display, but Diallo swept in a shot in the 80th minute to earn his side a point.
United had gone ahead in the 52nd minute when Lisandro Martinez powered home a ferocious shot from a tight angle.
