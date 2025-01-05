Coach Kopo outlines reasons for leaving Chippa job

Former Chippa United coach Kwanele Kopo has explained his reasons for not extending his contract with the Betway Premiership side.
On New Year's Eve, the Gqeberha side announced that Kopo had declined to sign a new deal despite being offered a contract renewal six months ago.
The 49-year-old coach from Kariega first joined the team as a co-coach with Thabo September but at the start of the season was given full control of the ship, with September taking the assistant position.
September, a former SuperSport United defender, has taken over as head coach of the side and will be supported by newly appointed assistant coach Mabhuti Khanyeza.
Kopo had some success with Chippa in the first third of the Betway Premiership season, keeping them in the top half for most of the opening stage of the campaign.
In a radio interview on Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, Kopo said he needed a change of environment.
“I was offered a three-year contract by Chippa United six months ago,” Kopo said
“In our discussion, one of the things I highlighted I that it was a little bit too early.
“I had just started as a head coach in 2024 and when you are a co-coach or an assistant coach and then you become head coach there are different dynamics.
“I wanted to get a feel of being a head coach properly and not be too excited by either better money or these early exciting results we were getting.
“Yes, there might have been one or two terms that we did not agree on at the time but the timing was early.
“The terms that we did not agree on would not have been a deal breaker, I think it was more technicalities on termination mainly.”
Under Kopo's rein, the Chilli Boys closed the first half of the season in ninth place after 11 matches, with 14 points including four wins, two draws, and five losses.
Kopo believes they could have done better.
“I think that we could have achieved more. But I feel in every environment that you go to you look at different things.
“I started working at Wits University and from there I worked at SuperSport United for 21 years, so they are different environments.
“I felt personally that with the experience that I have had, I have done what I can for Chippa United.
“In the six months I had been the head coach at Chippa United, I feel I had given the best I can.
“The targets that we set and agreed with the chair, I have met. But I feel I need a change of environment and maybe I feel that someone else can take this club further.
“That's why I think the club has continued with Thabo because he understands the concept that has been started.”
Coach Kopo outlines reasons for leaving Chippa job
September takes over head role as former mentor seeks change of environment
