Amorim urges Man United's leaders to step up

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim urged the leaders in the Premier League club's squad to step up and help players who are "too afraid" to perform on the pitch amid a run of poor results.

United have struggled since Amorim took charge in November and are 14th in the standings after losing five of their last six league matches.

"They (players) are sometimes afraid on the pitch," Amorim told reporters ahead of a trip to leaders Liverpool later on Sunday at 6.30pm, SA time.

"So we have to cope with that. We need the leaders to step up to help the other guys – and I'm the most responsible person here to improve the performances.

"You can see the players are trying. Sometimes they are too anxious and too afraid to play football because this is a difficult moment."