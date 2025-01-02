Teen sensation Nwaneri shines as Saka backup on first start for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta needed a quick solution as Gunners look to erase Liverpool's six-point lead in the title race
Arsenal may not have injured talisman Bukayo Saka back until the end of the season but 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri showed glimpses of what he could offer in his stead with a sparkling performance in Wednesday's 3-1 win away at Brentford.
Saka is often the first name on the team sheet but after being sidelined for “more than two months” after hamstring surgery, Arteta needed a quick solution as Arsenal look to erase Liverpool's six-point lead in the title race.
Gabriel Martinelli auditioned for Saka's role but the right flank did not suit the right-footed winger when they beat Ipswich Town and the Brazilian thrived on his return to the left wing at Brentford, finding the net with a neat finish.
With Arsenal also dealing with injuries and illness in the squad, Arteta handed Nwaneri his first start as the teenager's nascent Premier League career came full circle at the ground he made his debut as a 15-year-old.
“It was a decision I made because I thought he was the best player to play in the position to start the game and because there was a story there with his debut here,” Arteta said.
🗣️ "He was the best player to play in that position here"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2025
Mikel Arteta explains why Ethan Nwaneri was selected for Arsenal's 3-1 win over Brentford 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Ey6K7kia7U
“He made his Premier League debut and sometimes that feeling comes in and you feel it is the right one and then who knows.
“I think he was really composed, really determined, taking risks, taking initiative. Very impressive.”
Nwaneri showed no signs of nerves on his first start as the teenager kept busy on the right flank, carrying the ball with sublime ease as he dribbled past Brentford's midfield and defence, particularly left-back Keane Lewis-Potter.
Mixing pace with clever movement, there were times when the bold English winger was not even touching the ball with his feet on the dribble but making rapid body movements as he slithered past and left Brentford players for dead.
Nwaneri was the only player to complete all his passes in the first half despite Brentford's press while he was also on corner duty in a team that has thrived on set-piece goals.
"I'm a big fan of this kid. He's been patient to get his chance"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2025
Paul Merson praises 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri for his impressive Premier League start for Arsenal ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/40a9RuhmTb
He continued to impress in the second half, with his corner leading to Mikel Merino's goal that put Arsenal ahead before his dangerous cross into the box which Brentford failed to clear allowed Martinelli to make it 3-1.
At 17 years and 286 days, Nwaneri is the third-youngest player to start for Arsenal in the Premier League after Cesc Fabregas and Theo Walcott.
With nine games in all competitions in a hectic January, Arteta will need all the help they can get and even if Saka may be irreplaceable, Nwaneri's potential gives Arsenal another option.
Even if Arsenal seek a temporary replacement for Saka this month, they will rest easy knowing they did not have to pay a penny for an unpolished gem in Nwaneri who has come through the academy ranks having joined the club at the age of eight.
“He was really good. In training he gives us all the right reasons (to play). We could've signed a player from any country, he would be playing,” Arteta added.
“We're building him, he's already played a lot of games, a lot of minutes for that age... And he fully deserves that.”
Reuters