Former Bafana star Bradley Carnell gets another job in MLS
‘I’m honoured to be named head coach of the Philadelphia Union’, ex-defender and former St Louis City and NY Red Bull boss says
The Philadelphia Union named Bradley Carnell as the fourth head coach in franchise history on Thursday.
Carnell, 47, guided St Louis City SC through to a successful expansion season in 2023 — with a record of won 17, drawn 12 and lost five, and had won three and drawn seven of 20 games in 2024 before he was dismissed on July 1. St Louis were the top seed from the Western Conference's in the MLS Cup Playoffs and set several expansion-team records under the leadership of the former Bafana Bafana left-back.
The South African also previously served as interim head coach of the New York Red Bulls.
“Bradley has the attributes we were looking for in a manager and the experience needed as we commit to getting back to our identity as a team,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said.
Coach Carnell is ready to get to work.#DOOP pic.twitter.com/uk2pZbecbd— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) January 2, 2025
“With knowledge of both MLS and international markets, he is tactically astute and aligned with our sporting strategy. His approach emphasises a high-press style of play while organising a structured defence.
“Additionally, he shares the club's vision for developing players. We are confident he will bring a clear sporting philosophy that elevates the team and delivers a competitive season.”
Carnell replaces Jim Curtin, a twice Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award winner. Curtin was fired on November 7 after the Union finished 12th in the 15-team Eastern Conference in 2024 and missed the playoffs.
Dimes of the year 🎯 #DOOP | @primepoint pic.twitter.com/xmYggOvVOG— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) December 28, 2024
“I'm honoured to be named head coach of the Philadelphia Union, and I would like to thank the Union ownership group and Ernst Tanner for their trust in me,” Carnell said.
“Philadelphia is an amazing city, built on communities of hardworking and passionate people who truly love their soccer. I am excited for this opportunity to build upon an already solid foundation and aim to help raise the Union organisation to the next level that our fans and city can be proud of.”
Curtin guided Union to their first MLS Cup final appearance in 2022, losing to Los Angeles FC on penalties. He led Philadelphia to the Supporters' Shield in 2020 and three runner-up finishes in the US Open Cup (2014, 2015 and 2018), winning MLS Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2022.
Field Level Media