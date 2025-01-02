Cardoso happy with Sundowns’ clean sheets and wins, says more goals will come

“So we are in a phase with a lot of away matches and the statistics will be that at home you have a higher volume of goals. But I think the fact we are winning is important and also that we are fighting to win. I praise the attitude.

“I believe that attitude, together with a lot of commitment regarding behaviours, is allowing us to not concede goals. I hope we can keep it for a long time and a lot of good outcome will come from that.

“Attacks win matches but having a good defence can win championships. I don’t mean we will start being defensive. But as I said in my first press conference, the team needs to understand the four moments [possession, out of possession and transition to attack and defence].

“If you see there is something we can better we will do it. [Against Richards Bay] it was very difficult to make a good defensive transition because when we tried to press the ball was already put out to another space, sometimes with the first touch.