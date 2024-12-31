Man United could be in relegation battle, says Amorim after Newcastle loss

Ruben Amorim called it “embarrassing” as a Manchester United manager to be discussing the threat of relegation, but after Monday's miserable 2-0 Premier League loss to Newcastle United he conceded that is the reality his team are facing.

Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Joelinton headed early goals to hand Amorim's team their fifth loss in their last six league games. They go into the new year 14th in the table, much closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League positions.

“I think [relegation] is a possibility and we have to be clear with our fans. We have to change something but this season will be really hard on everybody. It can make us stronger and we have to fight,” Amorim said.

“It's also my fault in this moment, because I think the team has not improved, I think it is a little bit lost in this moment.

“So it's a little bit embarrassing to be United coach and to lose a lot of games. But we have to cope with that, the difficult moments in the life of everybody. So it's a hard moment.”

Amorim has had anything but a dream start to his United career, suffering five defeats in his first eight league games — the worst record for a Manchester United manager in 103 years.

“Worrying times for Manchester United and Ruben Amorim,” former United defender Gary Neville said on Sky Sports. “He came in as a young manager and knew it was going to be a big job, but it is far bigger than he could have ever imagined.”

Neville called United “the worst pound for pound team in the country”.

There have been questions over Amorim's commitment to his tactical 3-4-3 approach, and there were even more after Monday's loss. The defensive issues that plagued former manager Erik ten Hag have haunted Amorim too, with both goals on Monday coming largely thanks to blunders in the back line.

“Of course, I didn't choose the players specifically for that position, but that I already knew,” Amorim said, when asked if he has the talent to play his formation.

“I have to sell my idea, if I'm going to change all the time it is going to be even worse.

“But I understand that they have a lot of difficulties, because they have spent two years playing one way and then they are playing another. And with a lot of losses it is really tough on them and you can feel it during the game.

“I have to sell my idea. I don't have another one.”

One of the game's ugliest moments came when Amorim took struggling Joshua Zirkzee off in the 33rd minute to boos from the Old Trafford crowd.

With five losses in their last six league games, United languish in 14th place on 19 points, their worst placing to end a calendar year since they were 15th in 1989. Newcastle are fifth on 32 points.

Isak got the visitors on the scoresheet in the fourth minute when he leapt to head home a pinpoint cross from Lewis Hall with both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez failing to pick him up.

They doubled their lead in the 19th minute with Anthony Gordon sending in a cross that Joelinton headed in and that proved enough on the night to seal a fourth successive league victory for Eddie Howe's side.

Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson scored either side of the break as Ipswich Town finally ended an almost 23-year wait to win a Premier League match at Portman Road with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Monday.

Not since April 2002 and a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough have Ipswich celebrated home success in the top flight but on Monday they hauled themselves one place up the standings to 18th with a tenacious triumph and handed Chelsea’s title hopes another blow.

Delap’s 12th-minute penalty and a fine finish in the 53rd from former Chelsea product Hutchinson made for the perfect finish to an exciting year for the club, who were promoted at the end of last season.

Defeat for Chelsea left them with one point from their last three outings and down to fourth spot, 10 points behind Liverpool having played one game more than the leaders.

