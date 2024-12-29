“We have to deal with the conditions every moment. A coach, as they say in England, is a manager, which means that we manage the group not only in terms of the emotions, psychological state but also in terms of what their condition is,” Cardoso said.
'We have to manage the group': Sundowns coach Cardoso on his Iqraam Rayners decision
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has explained the decision to start the free-scoring Iqraam Rayners on the bench in their Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay FC on Saturday.
Sundowns defeated the Natal Rich Boyz 2-0 thanks to goals from Brazilian players Arthur Sales and Lucas Ribeiro in each half of the game at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Cardoso surprisingly started Rayners, who leads the goal scoring chart in the league with six goals, on the bench with Sales taking his place in the starting 11.
This despite the striker having been the only scorer in Sundowns’ four matches before the clash with Richards Bay.
Looking at the tough schedule ahead which involves fighting for a place in the Caf Champion League quarterfinals, Cardoso said it was important to manage some of the players.
“We have to deal with the conditions every moment. A coach, as they say in England, is a manager, which means that we manage the group not only in terms of the emotions, psychological state but also in terms of what their condition is,” Cardoso said.
“I have good people around me that advise and make me have a clear assessment of the players at all moments.
“For example, we knew that it was the first game for Grant (Kekana) and we knew that he would not sustain the whole game and we also knew that it would be difficult for Terrence (Mashego) to finish the game. He suffered in the last 10 minutes,” he said.
“Obviously, the substitution that I made didn’t allow me to keep one for Terrence because naturally Terrence and Grant would be players I substitute. It was planned like that.
“But games are to be won and things sometimes are to be risked. In the case of Terrence we risked.”
Though the coach was not entirely happy with the performance of his team, he was impressed by the response of players that were introduced in places for Rayners, Khuliso Mudau, Ronwen Williams and others.
“But I feel that we had good answers from the players that played. Most of all we had a good commitment,” Cardoso said.
“I felt that in the first half we were not very clever to get into space on the back of defence. We were not expecting Richards Bay to be so aggressive in pressing us so high.
“That allowed us to have a lot of space in the back of their defence but we didn’t use it properly. We submitted to that pressure in certain moments.”
The Portuguese-born mentor was also not happy about the “dry pitch” at King Zwelithini Stadium and has called for the Premier Soccer League to make it mandatory for pitches to be watered before warm-ups and during the halftime breaks.
