HeraldLIVE
Chippa, Highbury display signs of promise for new year
Soccer reporter
Image: VELI NHLAPO
The Eastern Cape’s professional soccer teams Chippa United and Highbury have given their supporters a reason for cheer this festive season.
After numerous seasons of uncertainty both on and off the field, Chippa United had a steady first half of the Betway Premiership this season with a few setbacks here and there under the guidance of Kwanele Kopo.
The 48-year-old coach, from Kariega, first joined the team as a co-coach with Thabo September but at the start of the season was given full control of the ship, with September taking the assistant position.
They joined Chippa midway through the 2023/2024 season after the club axed head coach Morgan Mammila, who was given the technical director role.
Their immediate mandate was to save the club’s status and after a good run in the league that included winning four consecutive matches, a top-eight finish looked on the cards.
However, they fell short, finishing 12th with 34 points from 30 games.
January will mark a year that Kopo has been at the helm of the Gqeberha-based side and it has been largely a happy period at the Chilli Boys so far this season with the team sixth on the log with 14 points.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
They have won four matches, lost four, and drawn twice in the 10 games they have played.
But their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Cape Town City in East London and they will be looking to collect more points in their upcoming away fixture in the last game for 2024 when they play Kazier Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Highbury, who campaign in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, seem to have found their mojo in the league having struggled to collect points in their debut season.
The Yellow Nation gained promotion to the second professional football tier after being crowned the 2024 ABC Motsepe League champions.
Highbury clinched their first win of the season after seven winless attempts against JDR Stars and they have gone on to win four more games.
Highbury registered their fifth win in the league when they beat Venda Football Academy 2-1 at home in the last match for 2024.
The success lifted the Gqeberha side from 12th to 11th position on the log with 19 points from 14 matches.
Coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya said the league has been tough and it has been a big transition from the ABC Motsepe League to the Motsepe Foundation League.
Sibiya was forced to play without many of his key players due to injury. He said he will look to the market for fresh legs when the PSL transfer window opens to strengthen his side.
Both sides will chase continued success in the second half of the season.
The Betway Premiership fixtures for the festive season are:
Tuesday December 24, 3pm: AmaZulu v Mamelodi Sundowns; Orlando Pirates v Marumo Gallants
Saturday, 3.30pm: Golden Arrows v Polokwane City; Richards Bay v Mamelodi Sundowns; 5.45pm: Sekhukhune v Marumo Gallants; 8pm: SuperSport v Stellenbosch
Sunday, 3.30pm: Cape Town City v AmaZulu; Magesi v Orlando Pirates; Royal AM v TS Galaxy; 5.45pm: Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United
Saturday January 4, 3.30pm: AmaZulu v Golden Arrows; TS Galaxy v Magesi; 8pm: Marumo Gallants v Richards Bay
Sunday January 5, 3.30pm: Polokwane City v Sekhukhune; 5.30pm: Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs.
