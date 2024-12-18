All systems go for ninth edition of New Year’s Cup

The ninth edition of the New Year’s Cup football tournament will see 16 teams battle it out in a knockout format for a chance to win R50,000 at the JD Dlephu Stadium in Makhanda starting on Monday.
Event founder and chair Luyanda Papu said they were excited to host the 2024 edition and that soccer lovers could expect a competitive and thrilling week even though defending champs Camper United from Gqeberha would not be part of this year’s event.
“The event kicks off this coming Monday and we are very excited. Our preparations have gone smoothly, we are ready to host the tournament,” Papu said.
“Chippa United coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo have accepted our invitation and will be coming to the event, as well as Thabo Senong, former Bafana Bafana assistant coach and Fifa Talent Academy coach in Malawi.
“They’ll be around to scout players.
“On Monday, we will have the live draw at 10am, followed by the opening ceremony at 11am.
“Then at 1pm, there’ll be a soccer match between Makhanda and SADA Legends and at 2pm, Makhanda will take on SADA Ladies, with the official opening game of the tournament kicking off at 3pm at the JD Dlephu Stadium.”
The teams taking part are City Tigers (Maritzburg), Glenmore United (Glenmore), Blackpool FC (Qonce), Sophia Stars FC (Makhanda), Makana Tigers (Makhanda), MARU FC (Makhanda), Attackers (Makhanda), Elven Attackers (Mimosa Qonce), Newseekers FC (Makhanda), City Pirates (Makhanda), Thembu Warriors (Keiskammahoek), PK United FC (Peddie), Seven Stars (Somerset East), Jacaranda FC (Makhanda), Motherwell Envoys FC (Gqeberha) and Joza All Stars (Makhanda).
“The prize money is R50,000 for the winners plus gold medals, with second and third receiving silver and bronze medals respectively.”
Rhodes University and the military base will also be on standby as alternative fields during the event and the final will be played on December 31.
Papu said in growing the event in 2025, they would host level five and six courses for referees.
“Also, in celebration of the ninth edition, we have started the journey of training coaches. This year, we hosted the Safa D licence coaching course.
“We trained 36 coaches at the beginning of the year together with St Andrew’s College.
“Now we are looking at doing a Safa/Caf C licence coaching course scheduled for February next year.
“It’s a 15-day course but we will do it in two phases.
“Phase one will kick off from February 8-15 and phase two will take place from April 20-26.
“What we are trying to instil is that if you are coaching in the New Year’s Cup you must at least have a Safa D licence coach.”
Registration is open and those interested can contact the satellite school co-ordinator, Lutho, on 068-374-1562 or Tom at 079-476-0957.
HeraldLIVE
