Highbury came back from a goal down to clinch a superb 2-1 victory over Venda Football Academy at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.
Venda's D' Angelo Kazeem put his side in the lead early in the first half but their celebrations were quickly ended after Highbury's Tsepo Cetywayo scored the equaliser soon after.
The teams went to the break tied 1-1.
The Gqeberha side pushed hard for the winning goal in the second half of the game but the goal only came in the dying minutes through Thokozani Ngubane.
The success saw Highbury book their second away victory of the season.
Head coach Kabela Sibiya was pleased with his team's performance after the Yellow Nation moved from the 12th position to 10th on the log with 19 points from 14 matches.
“The game went well, I believe we played according to the way we planned,” Sibiya said.
“We were unfortunate to concede early in the match, but we came back five minutes after that and equalised.
“Then in the second half, we were much better after the halftime break.
“We defended well, we didn't give too many chances to the opponent and we played well in the breaks.
“We scored the second goal late in the match. The guys did very well. They defended strongly and they suffered together in the field.
“We got our second away victory of the season, so we are happy.”
Highbury clinch vital win in Thohoyandou
