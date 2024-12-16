Chippa still on track to achieve objective despite City loss — Kopo

Chippa United head coach Kwanele Kopo believes they are still on track to meet their target for the first half of the Betway Premiership despite their 1-0 loss to Cape Town City at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday evening.
Their initial objective is to be within the top eight or further up the log after 15 games.
They are currently in sixth place with 14 points through 10 matches. These lofty heights, compared with early performances of previous seasons, have pleased their chair Siviwe Mpengesi.
They were on course to get their sixth clean sheet of the competition, but their former player Kaydin Francis denied them of that with his late goal.
The hosts dominated the game in the first half but were not clinical in the final third. Kopo was unhappy with the side having no shot targets at goal.
He pointed to the pressure they brought on the players as the coaching staff with their pep talks about milestones a win in the City game would have done for the club.
“We made too many rushed decisions, we were eager to win the Cape Town City game because there were too many milestones that the club would have achieved if the game was won,” Kopo said.
“I think maybe those milestones put pressure on the players. Last season we only won five home games the whole season. A win over City would have given us five wins at home in 10 games.
“So that was a huge milestone the players wanted to achieve. Another milestone would be that a win would have put the team at number three on the log. We would have been on 17 points.
“When we arrived with Thabo September last season, the club was on 18 points after 16 games.
“These are things we presented to the players and maybe the pressure became too much.
“We got in the final third and we were poor, the reason I don’t know.
“Also Cape Town City you could see they wanted the win; they didn’t play the normal way they were more direct and just wanted three points.
“The people that normally score for us got into good positions but made wrong decisions. We have to go and polish and get the players down and relax.
“We have five games that we have to win in the first half of the league for which we have set our targets.
“We are not playing to win the league yet but we are building a team that can be stable.
“The chair said it doesn’t happen often to see Chippa in the top eight after 10 games, usually the team at this time of the year is fighting relegation. Slowly, slowly we are getting there but we have to be patient,” he said.
Chippa's next game, and last for 2024, is against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 29.
DispatchLIVE
Chippa still on track to achieve objective despite City loss — Kopo
Chilli Boys go down 1-0 to Citizens in East London
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
DispatchLIVE
